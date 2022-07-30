Azov Regiment to Putin: "Youll be executed together with your jackals"

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO — SATURDAY, 30 JULY 2022, 19:07

After the mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, the Azov Regiment announced that Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, would be executed by an international tribunal.

Source: statement by Mykyta Nadtochii, temporary acting commander of the Azov Regiment, regarding the mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka

Quote: "For the 24 hours they (the Russians - ed.) lied about the Ukrainian army, but today they confirmed their crime with a statement from the embassy (of the Russian Federation in the UK - ed.).

I want to remind Putin, who is personally responsible for this war crime, that no one talks about a rope in a hanged man's house.

You yourself will be executed along with your jackals and embassies. Everything just how you like it, with all certificates and seals, by decision of an international tribunal. The barbarian pseudo empire will be destroyed."

Details: Nadtochii noted that the Azov Regiment considers the Russian attack on Olenivka as an act of public execution, which Russia carried out with impunity.

"We, the Azov Regiment, Ukraine as a state and the entire civilised world will fight back hard so that Russia remembers this once and for all. We are already finding out the names of those who organised and carried out the execution of our prisoners. We have preliminary information, but we are not ready to announce it yet. We will find them wherever they are – in the occupied territories of Ukraine, in Russia or in other countries. Ukraine as a state will ensure a fair punishment," he promises.

Previously: Units of the Azov Regiment announced a hunt for all those involved in the mass murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka on 29 July.

Background:

On 29 July, Russian-aligned media reported on the shelling of the POW camp in Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian prisoners were held. Propagandists claimed that there were at least 53 Ukranians dead. The General Staff of Ukraine denied the accusations of the Russian Federation that the attack was carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the General Staff, the Russians tried to hide the torture and murder of prisoners.

Intelligence agencies believe the killing of Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka was organised by mercenaries belonging to the Wagner Group [a Russian private military company] on the personal instructions of Yevgeny Prigozhin, without coordinating it with the leadership of the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has intercepted telephone conversations in which Russian occupiers confirm that Russian troops were responsible for the explosion in the occupied Olenivka colony, which killed at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners.

The Russian Embassy in the UK has tweeted that the killing of the soldiers of the Azov Regiment was justified and that the Azov fighters "deserve a humiliating death". The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has stated that Russian diplomats are complicit in war crimes in Ukraine and must be held accountable.

