Azteca Mexican Restaurant in Mentor reopens with new management, staff

Jan. 19—Azteca Mexican Restaurant and Margarita Bar in Mentor may not look any different to the casual eye either outside or inside, but there have been significant changes and upgrades since its license was suspended by the Lake County Health Board and later re-opened in the summer of 2023.

Manager and part owner Claudio Fuentes said while the menu remains the same, the management as well as the staff in the kitchen making the dishes and those in the dining room serving them are completely different.

"It's an all new staff and we are taking classes," Fuentes said. "We recognize the importance of food safety and we turned to new management and a new staff to do everything we could to do training and comply with the health district.

"Now it is up to word of mouth from our loyal customers to bring other people back in and see our efforts to change what was exposed in the past."

Lake County General Health District Environmental Health Supervisor Cady Stromp said the restaurant's license was suspended from June 26 until July 9.

They were able to legally reopen on July 10.

According to Stromp, in order to reopen the facility, it was required that one manager obtain Ohio Manager Certification in food safety and at least one employee per shift obtain Person In Charge training.

"The management has been cooperative and open to suggestions from the Lake County General Health District food program staff," Stromp said. "Per a reopening requirement, the staff and management have been using an Active Managerial Control document provided by LCGHD to monitor food safety risk factors on a daily basis.

"They have also acquired a food safety educational employee who has been providing training and oversight within the establishment."

The Azteca ownership also operates El Palenque in Eastlake, so they know the importance of maintaining a strong reputation in Lake County.

As far as working with the health district, Fuentes said they have worked with Stromp and her staff before and said the relationship has been very positive.

"So far, so good," he said. "I think everyone realizes our commitment and this is a completely different place with different staff."

Stromp echoed Fuentes' comment of "so far, so good" nearly five months after the reopening.

"We have not received any complaints from the public since the license was suspended," Stromp said. "Increased inspections of the facility are taking place for a minimum of six months from the date of suspension."

Stromp added all of the inspection reports are available on the LCGHD website for the public to view.