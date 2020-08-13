    Advertisement

    Azure Power: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

    NEW DELHI (AP) _ Azure Power Global Ltd. (AZRE) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $500,000.

    On a per-share basis, the New Delhi-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

    The solar power producer posted revenue of $52.2 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Azure Power said it expects revenue in the range of $42.4 million to $45 million.

    The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $209 million to $220 million.

    Azure Power shares have climbed 71% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.45, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

    _____

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AZRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AZRE

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.