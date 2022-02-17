Azusa officer hospitalized in critical condition after reported shootout

An Azusa police officer was hospitalized after a reported shootout with two suspects Wednesday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told The Times the officer was in critical condition but is expected to survive.

One suspect was pronounced dead and a second was taken into custody, KABC-TV Channel 7 reported.

The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Gladstone Street, according to the Azusa Police Department.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated. Times staff writer Richard Winton contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.