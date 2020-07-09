AZZ Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021; Generates EPS of $0.21 in the Midst of COVID-19 Disruptions

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AZZ Inc. (NYSE: AZZ), a global provider of metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended May 31, 2020.

Management Discussion

Tom Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer of AZZ, commented, "The worldwide COVID-19 pandemic disrupted our first quarter operations, but our Metal Coatings Segment still delivered solid results. Revenue for the quarter declined 26.2% compared to last year's comparable quarter. In light of the global business shutdown brought on by the virus, our Energy Segment was particularly impacted with a 43% revenue decrease to $94.3 million, versus last year's first quarter. Our Industrial Solutions Platform experienced postponement of most of its scheduled work for the first quarter as refiners deferred turnarounds amid the global pandemic. Although it is still early, we are optimistic for an improved second half of the year as we are seeing more quoting activity for turnarounds.

"Our Metal Coatings Segment delivered solid operating results in this difficult environment with sales of $119 million, down slightly at 2.6%, and operating margin of 21.1% versus 24.1% in last year's first quarter. Designated an essential business, we were able to keep all our galvanizing plants open and operating during this pandemic. While the galvanizing business experienced rather minimal disruption as infrastructure projects proceeded, our Surface Technologies plants were negatively impacted by several customers slowing or stopping operations for a large portion of the quarter. It is important to note, our DGS (digital galvanizing systems), which is deployed at all our galvanizing plants, continues to play an important part in the safety of our employees and customers by reducing the need for direct onsite contact, yet allowing for a seamless workflow.

"Given the extraordinary circumstances, the safety and well-being of our employees and supporting our customers remain top priorities. I have the utmost confidence in our team to navigate through this crisis and to emerge as a stronger company thanks to their commitment. I want to thank all our employees for their hard work and dedication in continuing to deliver outstanding service to our customers through this unprecedented time. Our focus for the balance of this year is structuring our operations and footprint to be safe, efficient and effective. This effort will include increased emphasis on divesting non-core businesses, and investing more heavily in ensuring our core businesses have the technology and resources to excel in the post-COVID era."

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, the Company reported revenues of $213.3 million compared to $289.1 million for the comparable period last year, a decrease of 26.2%. Reported operating income decreased to $14.3 million, or 53.8% compared to $31.0 million in last year's comparable three month period. Net income for the three months decreased to $5.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share on a reported basis, compared to $21.3 million, or $0.81 per diluted share compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year. The provision for income taxes of $4.7 million reflects an effective tax rate of 45.8% for the three months ended May 31, 2020 as compared to $5.7 million, or 21.1% for the prior year comparable period. The increase is attributable to uncertain tax positions related to research and development tax credits and losses in foreign jurisdictions for which the Company does not anticipate being able to recognize the benefit. Bookings for the three-month period declined to $174.9 million, compared to $256.3 million for the same quarter last year. Backlog at the end of the quarter was $205.4 million, a decrease of 31.6% as compared to backlog at the end of the same quarter in the prior year. Approximately 20% of the current backlog is expected to be delivered outside the U.S., compared to 44% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020.