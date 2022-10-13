AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.17 per share on the 1st of November. This means that the annual payment will be 2.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

AZZ's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, AZZ was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 6.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 17% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

AZZ Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.50 total annually to $0.68. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.1% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. AZZ has impressed us by growing EPS at 15% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for AZZ's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

AZZ Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for AZZ that you should be aware of before investing. Is AZZ not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

