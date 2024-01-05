B-1 bomber crashed during training mission in South Dakota; aircrew members ejected safely

A B-1 Lancer from Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota crashed Thursday evening during a training mission, with all four of its crew members ejecting, the Air Force announced.

The bomber crashed at around 5:50 p.m. local time "while attempting to land on the installation," the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth said in a statement. Four aircrew members were aboard the aircraft for a training mission and ejected safely.

"A board of officers will investigate the accident," the 28th Bomb Wing said. The Air Force did not provide additional details.

The B-1 is a long-range, multi-mission and supersonic conventional bomber, according to the Air Force. It has served the Air Force since the 1980s and the United States eliminated the nuclear mission for the B-1 in 1994.

"The B-1 has been nearly continuously deployed in combat operations over Afghanistan and Iraq since 2001," according to Boeing Defense, Space and Security — a division of the Boeing Company.

While 100 were originally built, fewer than 60 remain in service at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas and Ellsworth Air Force Base, the Associated Press reported.

