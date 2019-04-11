Kris Osborn

Security,

Bombs away.

B-21 Bombers, Stealth and Much More: This Is the Future of America's Bomber Force

“The advantages of stealth technology will be an essential tool for any aircraft operating in or around the reach of advanced air defenses for the foreseeable future. We will continue to research additional technologies to enhance or replace stealth technology in response to increasing threat capabilities,” Russell said.

The Air Force’s recently released Bomber Vector calls for wide range of new technologies for the fleet - to include newer stealth materials, faster computer processors, upgraded weapons and new sensors to ensure the force will still be able to launch attacks in more advanced, future high-threat scenarios spanning into the 2050s.

(This first appeared last year.)

Read full article