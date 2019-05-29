Kris Osborn

Security,

More details are emerging on this new long-range bomber.

B-21 Stealth Bomber: The Air Force's Ultimate "Black" Program (Armed with Nukes)

(Washington, D.C.) --The Air Force now appears to be testing components and building initial models of its new, highly-secret B-21 stealth bomber, a platform intended to hold any target at risk, anywhere in the world, at any time, for decades to come.

Despite a chorus of dialogue about the pace of technological progress underway with modern air defenses, the new bomber is said by senior Air Force leaders to include an unprecedented new generation of weapons, sensors, attack technology and stealth applications.

While, of course, the exact timing of specific stages in the development of this weapons system is understandably not available for security reasons -- the B-21 is basically a “black” program -- senior service developers are pointing to great progress with the program now that it has moved beyond critical design review into a manufacturing phase. Former Air Force Secretary, Heather Wilson, made specific reference to the aircraft’s construction in a written statement included in the United States Air Force 2018 Acquisition Annual Report. Wilson said “the B-21 program is on the right track…as it transitions from the design phase into a robust manufacturing phase that will ultimately produce our first B-21 test aircraft.”

