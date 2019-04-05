The New B-21 Stealth Bomber: Flying Much Sooner Than Expected?

Kris Osborn

The Air Force appears to have completed its Critical Design Review of the emerging B-21 bomber, inspiring confidence and optimism that a new-generation of stealth will be ready for war by the mid-2020s, and beyond. The apparent program progress does, at very least, raise the question as to whether to new bomber could be an important element of the service's "faster" acquisition strategy.

All of these emerging technical factors continue to inform a growing consensus regarding future war threats -- that the B-21 appears to quite possibly be the only platform that will be able to penetrate certain enemy weapons and advanced air defenses for decades to come.

Although acquisition and schedule specifics are not discussed regarding the B-21 program, the Air Force's 2018 Acquisition Annual Report does mention "bomber" in the context of its accelerated acquisition strategy. Senior Air Force officials have told Warrior Maven that the Critical Design Review has been underway, and in recent months Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson told reporters the aircraft appears to be on track for the 2020s. While the B-21 is certainly not a program on which the Air Force would cut corners or "speed" up prematurely, the broader service emphasis upon a less-bureaucratic prototpying and development, it seems feasible, could impact the new stealth bomber.

"The traditional acquisition approach buys everything from bombers to blankets. But, a generic approach doesn’t fit all programs perfectly. More importantly, a generic approach can even stall solutions from reaching warfighters. Disciplined internal review of our programs allows us to smartly remove excess steps from the acquisition process. We are fielding tomorrow’s Air Force faster and smarter using prototyping, experimentation and tailored acquisition."

New stealth technology is being pursued with a sense of vigor, in light of rapid global modernization of new Russian and Chinese-built air defense technologies, some of which may make it harder for platforms such as the existing B-2 bomber to operate. Advances in computer processing, digital networking technology and targeting systems now enable some air defenses to detect even stealth aircraft with much greater effectiveness. However, the B-21, is being engineered with this specific challenge in mind -- to ensure a new generation of stealth will be able to penetrate air defenses for decades into the future.

Russian built S-300 and S-400 air defense weapons are able to use digital technology to network “nodes” to one another to pass tracking and targeting data across wide swaths of terrain. New air defenses also use advanced command and control technology to detect aircraft across a much wider spectrum of frequencies than previous systems could. At the same time, while some of these advances may complicate some elements of the mission scope for the legacy B-2, according to senior Air Force developers -- it by no means indicates these current and future air defense will in any way threaten the B-21. For this reason, many military developers, weapons technology experts and observers are echoing a common refrain -- namely that it is imperative for the Air Force to invest heavily in its emerging fleet of B-21 bombers.

For its part, however, the B-2 is not expected to disappear or lose effectiveness anytime soon; the platform is now receiving upgraded materials, a thousand-fold faster computer processor and, perhaps of greatest importance, a new Defensive Management System sensor engineered to locate enemy air defenses - enabling a B-2 to fly around them.

The need for an indispensable “must have” new generation of stealth is emphasized in a recent Mitchell Institute essay – “The Imperative for Stealth.”

The essay’s principle claim, offers a window of substantial detail into comments from Air Force senior leaders that the B-21 will advance stealth technology such that it will be able to hold “any target at risk, anywhere in the world, anytime.”