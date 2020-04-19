The B+S Banksysteme (ETR:DTD2) Share Price Is Down 60% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. But the long term shareholders of B+S Banksysteme Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DTD2) have had an unfortunate run in the last three years. Sadly for them, the share price is down 60% in that time. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 53% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 36% in the last three months. However, one could argue that the price has been influenced by the general market, which is down 20% in the same timeframe.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over the three years that the share price declined, B+S Banksysteme's earnings per share (EPS) dropped significantly, falling to a loss. Since the company has fallen to a loss making position, it's hard to compare the change in EPS with the share price change. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that B+S Banksysteme shareholders are down 53% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 2.4% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand B+S Banksysteme better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with B+S Banksysteme , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

