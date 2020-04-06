B. Braun Indonesia Donates 170,000 Mask for the Indonesia COVID-19 Hospital

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Indonesia donates 170,000 masks to support health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. This donation distributed to more than 30 hospitals specialized in COVID-19 throughout Indonesia. Delivery made from the warehouse to the destination hospital directly started on Thursday, 2 April 2020.

The team's ready to deliver the mask donation (03/04) from the warehouse to the destination hospital directly.

President Director of B. Braun Indonesia, Rainer Ruppel, explained that this donation is the reflection of B. Braun's commitment as a responsible company to protect and improve the health of the people in Indonesia.

"For nearly 40 years, B. Braun has lived in Indonesia providing products and services focused on process optimization, security, partnerships, and progress. Today, we continue our commitment to this nation by actively supporting medical staff against COVID-19," added Rainer.

B. Braun Indonesia has implemented a work-from-home system since March 17, 2020, for all employees in the sales office, and has suspended all internal and/or external activities involving large groups. The initiative carried out to protect employees from the possibility of being exposed to COVID-19 and will continue until an undetermined time.

On the other hand, to anticipate the supply need, patient therapy, and medical therapy support devices at the Hospital not disrupted, B. Braun Indonesia took various initiatives to ensure the delivery activity, basic solutions production, and technical service continue to run. Those activities run by modifying working hours and giving extra health facilities for employees.

About B. Braun

With over 62,000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun is one of the world's leading healthcare companies specializing in 16 therapy areas. In 2019, B. Braun achieved 7.48 miliar Euro of sales. Around the world, B. Braun products are renowned for the highest quality and safety standards.

In Indonesia, we are strongly committed to fulfilling our vision to protect and improve health. We serve healthcare professionals with innovative medical products and solutions; and through the establishment of a state-of-the art pharmaceutical factory in Karawang.



