Is B&C Speakers (BIT:BEC) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that B&C Speakers S.p.A. (BIT:BEC) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for B&C Speakers

What Is B&C Speakers's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that B&C Speakers had debt of €12.7m at the end of March 2019, a reduction from €18.7m over a year. However, it also had €2.51m in cash, and so its net debt is €10.2m.

BIT:BEC Historical Debt, July 26th 2019 More

How Strong Is B&C Speakers's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that B&C Speakers had liabilities of €15.6m due within a year, and liabilities of €10.9m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had €2.51m in cash and €15.1m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €8.91m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded B&C Speakers shares are worth a total of €131.4m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

B&C Speakers has net debt of just 0.96 times EBITDA, suggesting it could ramp leverage without breaking a sweat. But the really cool thing is that it actually managed to receive more interest than it paid, over the last year. So there's no doubt this company can take on debt while staying cool as a cucumber. Fortunately, B&C Speakers grew its EBIT by 3.1% in the last year, making that debt load look even more manageable. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine B&C Speakers's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.