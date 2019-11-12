Is B.F (BIT:BFG) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies B.F. S.p.A. (BIT:BFG) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does B.F Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that B.F had debt of €47.1m at the end of June 2019, a reduction from €49.9m over a year. But it also has €95.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has €48.8m net cash.

BIT:BFG Historical Debt, November 12th 2019 More

How Healthy Is B.F's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, B.F had liabilities of €50.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €71.1m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €95.9m and €38.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has €12.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that B.F could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, B.F boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine B.F's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year B.F wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by40%, to €83m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

So How Risky Is B.F?

While B.F lost money on an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) level, it actually booked a paper profit of €968k. So when you consider it has net cash, along with the statutory profit, the stock probably isn't as risky as it might seem, at least in the short term. Keeping in mind its 40% revenue growth over the last year, we think there's a decent chance the company is on track. There's no doubt fast top line growth can cure all manner of ills, for a stock. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how B.F's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.