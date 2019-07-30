Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that B.A.G. Films and Media Limited (NSE:BAGFILMS) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is B.A.G. Films and Media's Net Debt?

As you can see below, B.A.G. Films and Media had ₹1.36b of debt at March 2019, down from ₹1.51b a year prior. On the flip side, it has ₹260.6m in cash leading to net debt of about ₹1.10b.

How Healthy Is B.A.G. Films and Media's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that B.A.G. Films and Media had liabilities of ₹1.28b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹536.1m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had ₹260.6m in cash and ₹989.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹564.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of ₹621.5m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

While B.A.G. Films and Media's debt to EBITDA ratio (3.3) suggests that it uses debt fairly modestly, its interest cover is very weak, at 1.2. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. So shareholders should probably be aware that interest expenses appear to have really impacted the business lately. Looking on the bright side, B.A.G. Films and Media boosted its EBIT by a silky 51% in the last year. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is B.A.G. Films and Media's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend.