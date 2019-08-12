B&S Group S.A. (AMS:BSGR) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at B&S Group S.A. (AMS:BSGR) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for B&S Group:

0.28 = €101m ÷ (€797m - €431m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, B&S Group has an ROCE of 28%.

See our latest analysis for B&S Group

Does B&S Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, B&S Group's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 12% average in the Retail Distributors industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, B&S Group's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

B&S Group's current ROCE of 28% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 40%, 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how B&S Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

ENXTAM:BSGR Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect B&S Group's ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

B&S Group has total liabilities of €431m and total assets of €797m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 54% of its total assets. B&S Group boasts an attractive ROCE, even after considering the boost from high current liabilities.

The Bottom Line On B&S Group's ROCE

So to us, the company is potentially worth investigating further. There might be better investments than B&S Group out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.