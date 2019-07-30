Bâloise Holding AG (VTX:BALN): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock

Looking at Bâloise Holding AG's (VTX:BALN) earnings update in December 2018, analyst consensus outlook appear cautiously optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 27% next year relative to the past 5-year average growth rate of -1.4%. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of CHF523m, we should see this rise to CHF665m in 2020. In this article, I've outline a few earnings growth rates to give you a sense of the market sentiment for Bâloise Holding in the longer term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

How will Bâloise Holding perform in the near future?

Longer term expectations from the 7 analysts covering BALN’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To get an idea of the overall earnings growth trend for BALN, I’ve plotted out each year’s earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to determine an annual rate of growth from the slope of this line.

This results in an annual growth rate of 7.3% based on the most recent earnings level of CHF523m to the final forecast of CHF695m by 2022. This leads to an EPS of CHF15.16 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of CHF11.14. In 2022, BALN's profit margin will have expanded from 7.4% to 9.7%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Bâloise Holding, I've compiled three fundamental factors you should further examine:

