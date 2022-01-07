Is B&M European Value Retail S.A.'s (LON:BME) Latest Stock Performance Being Led By Its Strong Fundamentals?

B&M European Value Retail's (LON:BME) stock is up by 9.6% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to B&M European Value Retail's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for B&M European Value Retail is:

53% = UK£432m ÷ UK£810m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.53.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of B&M European Value Retail's Earnings Growth And 53% ROE

To begin with, B&M European Value Retail has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 40% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, B&M European Value Retail's considerable five year net income growth of 24% was to be expected.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 3.6% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for BME? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is B&M European Value Retail Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

B&M European Value Retail has a three-year median payout ratio of 38% (where it is retaining 62% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that B&M European Value Retail is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, B&M European Value Retail has been paying dividends over a period of seven years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 40%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that B&M European Value Retail's future ROE will be 56% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with B&M European Value Retail's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

