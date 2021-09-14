B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in B&M European Value Retail's (LON:BME) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for B&M European Value Retail, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.23 = UK£607m ÷ (UK£3.4b - UK£731m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, B&M European Value Retail has an ROCE of 23%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 19% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured B&M European Value Retail's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering B&M European Value Retail here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

B&M European Value Retail is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 23%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 94%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From B&M European Value Retail's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that B&M European Value Retail is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 184% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with B&M European Value Retail (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

B&M European Value Retail is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

