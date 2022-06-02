B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for B&M European Value Retail, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = UK£610m ÷ (UK£3.6b - UK£755m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, B&M European Value Retail has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Multiline Retail industry average of 19% it's pretty much on par.

See our latest analysis for B&M European Value Retail

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for B&M European Value Retail compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For B&M European Value Retail Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from B&M European Value Retail. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 95%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at B&M European Value Retail thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that B&M European Value Retail can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 44% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for B&M European Value Retail you'll probably want to know about.

B&M European Value Retail is not the only stock earning high returns. If you'd like to see more, check out our free list of companies earning high returns on equity with solid fundamentals.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Will Want Christie Group's (LON:CTG) Growth In ROCE To Persist

    What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a...

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Watch NASA's Mars helicopter complete a record-setting flight

    NASA's Mars helicopter has shared video of its record 25th flight.

  • Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg to step down after 14-year tenure at Facebook

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses news that Sheryl Sandberg is stepping down from Facebook parent Meta and what it means for the company's leadership.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn

    In this article, we will look at 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn. If you want to skip reading about Carl Icahn’s investment career, you can go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn. Carl Icahn is an American billionaire investor and hedge fund manager of […]

  • This Is the Average 40-Something's Net Worth. How Do You Compare?

    Your net worth is something you may not fixate on so much during the first half of your career. When you have an average that's way higher than a median, it's generally because a few higher figures drove the average up.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    As an established leader in the technology sector, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has a long history of strong business results in producing the computer chips that power our digital world. Let's dig into Nvidia's recent earnings results to see what has led this business to the outsized results it has provided its long-term shareholders. Since its beginning as a producer of PC graphics cards, Nvidia has grown its business to include several areas of chip production, powering many different markets, including scientific computing, artificial intelligence (AI), data science, autonomous vehicles, robotics, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).

  • 3 Chip Stocks Perfect For Long-Term Investors

    The market has presented us with a unique and rare opportunity to buy shares of semiconductor stocks at levels not seen in some time.

  • Nanny Faye testifies in the Todd and Julie Chrisley fraud trial that she didn't read 'any' of the financial documents she signed

    Elizabeth "Faye" Chrisley testified that she didn't know exactly how her son and daughter-in-law were using her name on financial records.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 3 Stocks in Focus

    Corporate insiders give us one of the clearer signals available in the stock markets. The insiders are company officers, with ‘inside’ positions that give them greater access to company plans and resources, the very facts that will impact stock prices. Governmental regulators require insiders to publish their trades in a timely manner, as a way of avoiding their having an undue advantage, and retail investors can use tools like the Insiders’ Hot Stocks to follow these trades. We’ve gotten the pr

  • Tata Motors Acquires This US Auto Major's India Plant

    Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Gujarat to acquire Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) Ford India Private Limited's (FIPL) vehicle manufacturing facility at Sanand city. The financial terms were not disclosed. The acquisition will include land & buildings, a vehicle manufacturing plant, machinery and equipment, and the transfer of all eligible employees of FIPL Sanand's vehicle

  • Deutsche Bank raided by authorities over ESG ‘greenwashing’ claims: ‘We’ve found evidence that that could support allegations of prospectus fraud’

    Deutsche Bank's DWS unit was accused of misrepresenting how many ESG investments it had. A spokesman for the public prosecutor said they have "found evidence that could support allegations of prospectus fraud.”

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 2 Stocks

    Did markets hit a turning point? The past couple of months brought us a seven-week losing streak in stocks, the longest such streak in over a decade, but the week before the Memorial Day holiday weekend saw strong gains. The S&P 500 wiped out its May losses. Post-holiday trading shows that some of these gains are continuing. If so, then it makes this the ideal time to ‘buy the dip,’ to get in while stocks remain at low cost, with attractive entry points. That’s the view from investment firm JPMo

  • Is Altria's Future Up in Smoke?

    The tobacco company could be left scrambling as a recent merger has the potential to elevate its competition.

  • 10 Food Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Global Crisis

    In this article, we discuss 10 food stocks to buy amid the upcoming global crisis. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Food Stocks to Buy Amid Upcoming Global Crisis. The Russian invasion of Ukraine led to a harrowing global food crisis, raising the already inflated food prices. The war […]

  • Love Passive Income? Here's How Much a $10,000 Investment in This Dividend REIT Could Make You

    There are few things better than passive income. One of my favorite ways to earn passive income is by investing in real estate investment trusts (REITs). REITs are some of the best dividend stocks because their structure requires them to pay 90% or more of their taxable income to shareholders as dividends.

  • The stock market will recover all of its 2022 losses by year-end as the economy avoids recession and Ukraine risks lessen, JPMorgan says

    Helping prop up the stock market are corporate buybacks, which are poised to hit a record annualized level of $1.2 trillion, JPMorgan said.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.