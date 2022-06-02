B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Is Investing Its Capital With Increasing Efficiency

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for B&M European Value Retail, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = UK£610m ÷ (UK£3.6b - UK£755m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, B&M European Value Retail has an ROCE of 21%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Multiline Retail industry average of 19% it's pretty much on par.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for B&M European Value Retail compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For B&M European Value Retail Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from B&M European Value Retail. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 21%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 95%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at B&M European Value Retail thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's great to see that B&M European Value Retail can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with a respectable 44% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for B&M European Value Retail you'll probably want to know about.

