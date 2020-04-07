Bénéteau S.A. (EPA:BEN) Analysts Just Slashed This Year's Estimates

Market forces rained on the parade of Bénéteau S.A. (EPA:BEN) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from five analysts covering Bénéteau is for revenues of €1.2b in 2020, implying a definite 10% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to crater 46% to €0.33 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €1.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.66 in 2020. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 8.0% to €12.45. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Bénéteau at €16.40 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €6.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 10% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 10% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.7% next year. It's pretty clear that Bénéteau's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Bénéteau. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Bénéteau's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

