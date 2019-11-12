Do You Like B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) At This P/E Ratio?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:BOSC) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a P/E ratio of 9.33. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 10.7%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions:

P/E of 9.33 = $1.94 ÷ $0.21 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a lower P/E than the average (22.5) in the communications industry classification.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shrunk earnings per share by 18% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 6.0% per year over the last five years. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 11% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions's Balance Sheet

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions's net debt is 18% of its market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions's P/E Ratio

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a P/E of 9.3. That's below the average in the US market, which is 18.3. The debt levels are not a major concern, but the lack of EPS growth is likely weighing on sentiment.