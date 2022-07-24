B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' (NASDAQ:BOSC) Returns Have Hit A Wall

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = US$807k ÷ (US$27m - US$10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has an ROCE of 4.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Communications industry average of 9.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' ROCE Trend?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at B.O.S. Better Online Solutions. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 4.9% and the business has deployed 39% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Story continues

Our Take On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions' ROCE

In summary, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. And investors may be recognizing these trends since the stock has only returned a total of 13% to shareholders over the last five years. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

If you'd like to know more about B.O.S. Better Online Solutions, we've spotted 3 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here