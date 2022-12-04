B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 30, 2022

Eyal Cohen: Hello and thank you for joining our quarterly meeting. BOS' working plan is comprised of four key elements: first, achieve ongoing improvement in the financial results; second, invest in a long-term growth engine; third, increase our market share; and fourth, reduce our operational cost. During the first nine months of the year, we have made significant progress in all four key elements of our working plan. Let's start with the financial results. Our nine-month results show a $750,000 net income which brings us close to our annual net income target of $1 million as compared to $450,000 of net income last year. Growth engine - in the first quarter of the year, our RFID division acquired the assets of Dagesh, which provides inventory counting services mainly for retail stores.

We have completed the operational integration of this long-term growth engine during which we have introduced efficiencies, as well as achieved significant price upgrades for all of the acquired Dagesh customers. We expect to see the impact of these actions in the results of coming fourth-quarter results. In addition, during the year's second quarter, we significantly strengthened the engineering department of the supply chain division. The purpose of this is to increase the numbers of manufacturers we represent. These representations are a valuable long-term asset that supports long-term growth of this division. We have also invested in the launch of new products to expand our offering to our customers. For example, during the first quarter, the robotic division successfully developed and installed automatic sorting machines for logistics centers which have the potential to be sold to customers of the RFID division.

Market share - during the first nine months of the year, we participated in four trade shows and have been very active in most digital marketing platforms. We have also successfully varied our procurement resources to provide attractive and competitive offers to our customers. These steps geared towards increasing our market share were responsible in part for the 13% revenue growth we have seen in the first nine months of the year. Operational costs - in March this year, we purchased part of our facilities and by the end of this year, we will complete the transfer of our robotic division planned to a new facility near our headquarters. These actions increase efficiency and in turn are expected to improve our profit, commencing the fourth quarter of this year.

This completes my review, and now I will be happy to answer your questions.

.