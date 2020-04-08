B. Riley Financial Expands Real Estate Division

Al Lieberman and Peter Lynch join as Principals with B. Riley Real Estate

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company"), a diversified provider of business advisory and financial services, today announced that Al Lieberman and Peter Lynch have joined as Principals with B. Riley Real Estate, LLC. Lieberman and Lynch each bring over 30 years of experience across the real estate value chain, as well as vast restructuring and disposition expertise, both in and out of bankruptcy. The recent expansion of this group follows the appointment of Michael Jerbich as President in February 2020.

B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.) More

"We have meaningfully expanded our real estate capabilities with the addition of Al and Peter, and under the leadership of Mike who has hit the ground running since joining us earlier this year. The current market environment has created new and unprecedented circumstances for businesses and property owners, and we could not be more confident in this experienced team's ability to help our clients and partners navigate these challenges while addressing their individual real estate needs – whether that involves lease restructuring, asset sales, purchases and dispositions, or access to capital," said Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer, B. Riley Financial.

B. Riley Real Estate serves healthy and distressed clients across all property types including retail, industrial, office and multi-family, both owned and leased. The practice is focused on providing end-to-end solutions to preserve and maximize real estate asset value through the sale, restructuring, leasing, development and purchase of commercial property. Through collaboration with its investment banking, asset disposition, appraisal and valuation, financial consulting and restructuring affiliates, B. Riley can provide clients and partners with the necessary expertise and financing to support a thorough real estate acquisition or disposition process, from strategy through execution.

With decades of combined experience, B. Riley Real Estate's senior professionals have led transactions with aggregate value in excess of $4 billion, including the disposition of over 15 million square feet in real estate assets, and have helped clients achieve over $800 million in restructured lease savings.

Lieberman has led numerous high-profile real estate transactions over the course of his career, including the restructuring and bankruptcy disposition programs for Interstate Brands and Durango Paper Company. Among other notable accomplishments, he advised WorldComm on the lease of its 540,707-square-foot corporate headquarters to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), sold the building at auction and negotiated the sale of its former chairman's 550,000-acre operating ranch in British Columbia, Canada. He was a principal and founding member of Hilco Real Estate, and previously held leadership positions in property sales, asset management and mortgage banking with American Express' former Balcor division, where he also served as head of capital markets and as a member of the firm's senior investment committee. Prior to joining B. Riley, Lieberman led a receiver and property management business with Michigan Avenue Real Estate Group where he recently managed the financing, property management and asset sales for several Midwest multi-family housing developments valued at $400 million. His certifications include Certified Public Accountant and Licensed Real Estate Managing Broker. He is based in Chicago, Illinois.