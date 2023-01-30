This B-School Is Now One Of Only 10 In The U.S. To Make Its Entire MBA STEM

From Baltimore, Maryland: Just three years after reimagining the full-time MBA, Johns Hopkins Carey Business School is officially one of only 10 American business schools to claim STEM designation for its entire program.

While some business schools claim STEM designation in elements of their MBA program, more than 50 percent of a program’s required courses must meet STEM designation criteria in order for the entire program to be STEM-designated. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The distinction holds particularly high value for international students on an F-1 visa. In general, eligible students and graduates can apply to spend up to 12 months employed by an American company as part of a program called Optional Practical Training, overseen by the U.S. government. But with a STEM-designated MBA, students may be eligible for an extension on that OPT authorization, for up to 36 months instead of 12.

Domestic students may find a STEM designation advantageous as well, since a STEM-designated MBA better prepares them for leadership in fields that benefit from advanced knowledge of elements like business analytics, digital marketing, and others.

“A STEM-designated MBA is one more way that we offer our students the innovative Carey advantage,” says Alex J. Triantis, dean of Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. “It’s part of a list of forward-thinking ways we design programs to give our students and alumni an edge. It lets them advance their careers and their leadership in the increasingly collaborative business world.”

Maryland Smith and the Deloitte Foundation to fund scholarships for minority students pursuing a 5th-year Master’s in Accounting

From College Park, Maryland: In an effort to support a racially and ethnically diverse student population and help strengthen the pipeline of diverse CPA talent, the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business has announced its collaboration with the Deloitte Foundation in the Deloitte Foundation Accounting Scholars Program (DFASP).

Launched in 2021, the DFASP works in parallel with Deloitte’s MADE (Making Accounting Diverse and Equitable), a $75 million commitment to fuel greater racial and ethnic diversity in accounting and tax and generate more opportunities and leadership pathways for the next generation of certified public accountants (CPAs). The Deloitte Foundation expects to fund $30 million in scholarships for students over the next several years, including students interested in pursuing a fifth-year master’s degree in accounting, master’s of tax or master’s of accounting with a concentration in audit, advisory or tax through the Deloitte Foundation Accounting Scholars Program. The Deloitte Foundation is collaborating with nearly 20 participating colleges and universities across the U.S., including UMD’s Smith School, in an effort to increase representation of racially and ethnically diverse students in these programs. DFASP participating schools and the Deloitte Foundation will cover 100% of tuition (excluding books and living expenses) for selected students.

“The Deloitte Foundation helps accelerate innovation and equity in education to build pathways to opportunity for the workforce of tomorrow,” says Erin Scanlon, Deloitte Foundation president. “We are very excited to bring the Deloitte Foundation Accounting Scholars Program to more colleges and universities this year to engage more diverse students in pursuing a career in accounting or tax.”

Recent graduates of the MBA program at IIM Bodh Gaya in New Delhi, India. Courtesy photo

IIM Bodh Gaya attains record placements for graduates of flagship MBA program

From New Delhi: Continuing with its superior performance in the field of management education, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya has yet again surpassed the expectations of the industry and corporate realm by concluding the placement season for the current MBA 2021-23 batch on an exceedingly high note.

For a batch of over 200 students, the institute hosted nearly 70 companies to participate in the final placements process. Companies spread across sectors and industries like BFSI, Consulting, FMCG, IT & Services, IT & Analytics, e-Commerce, and Manufacturing were among the major recruiters.

Keeping in line with a rising domestic economy, the BFSI sector emerged as the largest employer, extending close to 50 percent of the total offers. All the major banks, insurance firms, and fintech firms like Axis Bank, BNY Mellon, HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities, ICICI Prudential, IDBI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Capital, Fincare SFB, Spice Money and Yes Bank participated in the final placement process, and 97 offers were made to the graduating batch.

While the highest domestic package offered more than doubled to INR 48.58 LPA, the average and median domestic package for the batch stood at 16.00 LPA and 15.25 LPA, registering a growth of 34% and 22% year-over-year, respectively. Further, the average domestic package of the batch’s top 25, 50, and 75 percentile stands strong at 21.82 LPA, 18.79 LPA, and 17.08 LPA, respectively.

“As an institute of national importance, we understand the sensitivity of the placement information, and hence, during the past years, we initiated the practice of auditing our placement reports to enable aspiring professionals and students make better and informed decisions while selecting our esteemed institute in their career building process,” says Prof. Sabyasachi Mohapatra, heading the Career Development Cell, IIM Bodh Gaya.

