B1-B Lancer travels through south-central Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some roads in south-central Kansas were backed up on Saturday as a B1-B Lancer was transported through the state.

It traveled through Barber County on Kansas Highway 160 to Harper County, then hit Kansas Highway 42.

The Medicine Lodge Police Department told KSN the plane was being transported to Wichita from Fort Worth, Texas, and ended up in Barber County to avoid major highways.

After that, it made its way to the Wichita area, traveling on U.S. 54 all the way to Andover, where it turned onto Andover Road where it crossed the turnpike between Andover and Towanda.

The Andover Police Department helped the plane get through the town and posted pictures to its Facebook page.

Courtesy: Andover Police Department

The National Museum of the United State Air Force says the Lancer carries the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory and has a wingspan of 137 feet and a length of 146 feet.

KSN is working to find out the plane’s final destination.

