BA-owner IAG returns to profit in 2022

FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways-owner IAG on Friday reported substantially improved financial performance for 2022, with operating profit at 1.22 billion euros ($1.29 billion), and said profits would grow again this year.

The results came after IAG agreed on Thursday to pay 400 million euros ($423.84 million) to Spain's Globalia for the remaining 80% of airline Air Europa it did not already own.

The acquisition is driven by IAG's confidence that demand for travel will continue to recover from the pandemic.

For 2023, the airline group, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, forecast profit in the range of 1.8 billion euros to 2.3 billion euros, up 88% on 2022 at the top of the range.

"2022 was a year of strong recovery, driven by sustained leisure demand and markets reopening. At this point of the year we continue to see robust forward-bookings, while also remaining conscious of global macro-economic uncertainties," IAG CEO Luis Gallego said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9439 euros)

(This story has been corrected to fix million to billion in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; editing by Sarah Young)

Recommended Stories

  • Yellen says U.S. inflation coming down but core measures remain elevated

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that U.S. inflation was coming down but there was still more work to do to bring it in line with the Federal Reserve's 2% annual target. Yellen also told reporters on the sidelines of a G20 finance ministers and central bank governors' meeting near the Indian tech hub of Bengaluru that she still believes that a "soft landing" without a recession is possible due to a strong labor market and strong U.S. balance sheets. "Inflation is coming down if you measure it on a 12 month basis, but still core inflation, which I think will fall further, remains higher than is consistent with 2%," she said, referring to the Fed's target rate.

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.33% and 14.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Four observations: Pacers fall to Celtics in hard-fought overtime game

    Myles Turner scores 40 points but a putback by Jayson Tatum clinches an overtime win for Boston over the Pacers.

  • Asia stocks mixed after Wall St breaks losing streak

    Shares in Asia were mixed Friday after Wall Street broke its longest losing streak since December with a modest rally led by tech stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Japan reported its core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh foods, rose the most in 41 years in January.

  • Cathie Wood Is Pulling Back on This Tech Stock

    Ark Invest sees a positive outlook for artificial intelligence stocks in general, but is exiting some of its position in a major player.

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Billionaire Investor Bill Ackman Owns Just 6 Stocks

    Bill Ackman's fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, has generated annualized returns of 17% since 2004.

  • 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Now

    Artificial intelligence is getting a lot of attention in 2023, but a lot of the coverage is more hype than substance. Behind the scenes, there is a lot of value being created, but it may not be in the areas you think.

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Mark Cuban, and Ray Dalio All Have One Thing in Common: They're Making a Big Bet on This Industry

    When billionaires jump on the same trend, it’s important for investors to take notice. The pieces often don’t come together immediately, but these investors have millions of dollars in resources dedicated to getting the most up-to-date information as quickly as possible. They might see trends months in advance that others might not notice until it’s too late. Hedge fund manager George Soros is a polarizing figure, but you’d be foolish not to take notice of some of his investing trends. The Soros

  • AI Software Could Generate $14 Trillion in Revenue by 2030 -- 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    These artificial intelligence-powered growth stocks could help patient investors turn a profit in the market.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.

  • This Stock's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Is Getting Safer By the Deal

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) offers investors a monster yield that currently clocks in at over 10%. While a double-digit percentage yield is often a warning sign, Crestwood's payout is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. On Tuesday, Crestwood Equity Partners revealed that the company and its joint venture partner Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) had agreed to sell Tres Palacios Gas Storage for $335 million.

  • Why Medical Properties Trust Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) are under heavy pressure today. The healthcare REIT's stock was down by 8.3% as of 12:02 p.m. ET Thursday afternoon. Ahead of the opening bell, Medical Properties Trust released its 2022 fourth-quarter and full-year results.

  • Vietnam Property Debt Crisis Deepens as Major Developer Delays Bond Payment

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s property debt crisis is intensifying as the country’s second-largest developer joined the ranks of peers seeking debt extensions after failing to repay a bond on time. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Putin Has Decided to Normalize His WarPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends P

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter last year, after inflation hit a 40-year high for the first time, advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway f

  • Bill Gates’ Current Portfolio: Top 10 Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss top 10 dividend stocks in Bill Gates’ portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust’s investment strategies and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Bill Gates’ Current Portfolio: Top 5 Dividend Stocks. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation makes […]

  • Nucor picks Alabama for $125M plant that will expand new business unit

    Nucor will build one of two transmission tower production plants in Decatur, Alabama, with another planned in the Midwest. The Charlotte company expects to invest a combined $270 million in the two projects.

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • Down Nearly 50% From Its High, Is It Finally Time to Buy This Buffett Stock?

    Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) continues to demonstrate extraordinary growth despite a pressured economy, so much so that it has turned a profit for the past two consecutive quarters. It debuted on the stock market just over a year ago as an unprofitable fintech, but it's catching investors' eyes as it becomes a dominant presence in Latin America. It caught Berkshire Hathaway's attention even before its market debut, and the Warren Buffett-led holding company invested $500 million in Nu in June 2021.