BA-owner IAG returns to profit after COVID-19 slump

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kate Holton
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Luis Gallego
    Spanish engineer

By Kate Holton

LONDON (Reuters) -British Airways-owner IAG on Friday returned to profit for the first time since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic as demand for European flights between April and June boosted its battered finances.

IAG posted an operating profit for the second quarter of 293 million euros ($300 million), compared with an operating loss of 967 million euros in the same period of 2021, the first time it has delivered a profit since 2019.

"This result supports our outlook for a full year operating profit," Chief Executive Luis Gallego said. IAG's shares rose 2.5% in early trade before drifting back to be flat.

The owner of Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus is returning to some form of normality following the most turbulent two years in the history of flying, when COVID left airports deserted, planes parked up and many airlines going bust.

In recent months the industry, particularly in Europe, has struggled to cope with the rapid rebound in demand, with huge queues building at many airports due to a shortage of staff, prompting last-minute cancellations and angry scenes.

However, a move to limit flight numbers by the industry appears to have stabilised the situation. London's Heathrow and lower cost airlines such as easyJet and Wizz Air have all reported improving operations this week.

IAG said its passenger capacity hit 78% of 2019 levels in the second quarter, and forecast capacity of around 80% in the third quarter, and around 85% in the fourth.

That's down from previous estimates of 85% and 90% for the third and fourth quarters respectively, due to the ongoing disruption at Heathrow for BA.

Gallego told reporters he hoped Heathrow would have stabilised by the end of the year.

"Our industry continues to face historic challenges due to the unprecedented scaling up in operations, especially in the UK where the operational challenges of Heathrow airport have been acute," Gallego said.

Despite the pressure, some airlines are returning to growth.

Air France-KLM beat quarterly expectations as its core and net incomes turned to profits on Friday, however it also lowered its third-quarter capacity forecast due to airport disruption.

IAG noted that fourth-quarter bookings were seasonally low, but it was seeing no signs of weakness in demand.

($1 = 0.9781 euros)

(Reporting by Kate HoltonEditing by William Schomberg and Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Sony trims profit forecast on weaker gaming outlook

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's Sony Group Corp on Friday cut its annual operating profit forecast by 4% to 1.11 trillion yen ($8.37 billion) as it lowered expectations for its key gaming unit. Sony also posted a 9.6% rise in first-quarter operating profit, beating analyst estimates, boosted by demand for its movies and television shows. Sony revised down the annual profit forecast for the gaming unit by 16%, citing an expected fall in sales of games from external developers while booking expenses from an earlier-than-expected closing of its deal for "Halo" creator Bungie.

  • Hermes flags strong rebound in China, posts record margin

    PARIS (Reuters) -Sales at Birkin bag maker Hermes rose sharply in the second quarter, lifted by fast growth in Europe and the United States, and rebounding strongly in China in June. Following lockdowns in China in April and May the French leather goods company, which is also known for its silk scarves with equestrian prints, said that sales bounced back in the last month of the quarter. Luxury retailers were hit hard by curbs on movement in key Chinese cities such as Shanghai and Beijing, with most reporting an over 30% drop in sales in the country - a crucial market for the industry - over the quarter.

  • Aston Martin says finances to improve as supply chain snags ease

    Its positive free cash flow forecast comes as the luxury carmaker posted a bigger loss for the first six months, marred by supply chain and logistics snags that were exacerbated by lockdowns in China, the Ukraine war and soaring costs. Aston Martin earlier this month announced a capital raising that will see Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund overtake Mercedes-Benz AG to become its second-largest shareholder behind Chairman Lawrence Stroll. Stroll has been striving to lift margins at Aston Martin and help it become more like rival Ferrari, bringing in former Ferrari top boss Amedeo Felisa as its company's chief executive in May this year.

  • 'Embrace the uncertainty' from less central bank guidance - former Fed officials

    Investors and policymakers should welcome the Federal Reserve's changing tack to provide less definitive signals on forward guidance, even as markets scramble to guess the U.S. central bank's next policy moves, two former Fed officials said. "The kind of guidance we've seen in the past ... creates an expectation that's unrealistic," Dennis Lockhart, former president of the Atlanta Federal Reserve, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF) on Thursday. "I think it's better to embrace the uncertainty and understand that (the Fed) is navigating and figuring it out as they go along," he said.

  • Vietnam says AES Corp intends to develop $13-billion wind farm

    U.S.-based energy utility AES Corp plans to develop a major offshore wind farm in Vietnam, the Southeast Asian country said on Friday, that could potentially double the country's wind power capacity. The wind farm, estimated to cost $13 billion and with a combined capacity of 4,000 megawatts (MW), would be built off Vietnam's central province of Binh Thuan, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The country currently has about 4,000 MW of wind capacity and wants to install 11,700  MW by 2030 and 66,000 MW by 2045, according to state media.

  • Toyota deepens production cut for July to 5,200 vehicles on heavy rains

    Heavy rains in western Japan will cost Toyota Motor Corp an additional 1,000 or so vehicles in lost production in July, the automaker said on Friday, bringing its total estimated cut in output for the month to 5,200. It marks the second time this week that Toyota has revised its expected cut in domestic production, which it initially said would total 4,000 vehicles. Heavy rain in Toyota's home prefecture of Aichi and surrounding areas hit parts procurement and caused the automaker to suspend production at some lines in domestic factories, it has previously said.

  • China's factory activity seen expanding at fastest pace in a year

    China's factory activity likely expanded at the fastest pace in a year in July, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, as production in COVID-hit manufacturing hubs resumed after emerging from lockdowns while supply chain disruptions eased. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to have risen to 50.4 in July - the highest in 12 months - compared with 50.2 in the previous month, according to the median forecast of 24 economists polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month, below 50 means contraction.

  • Excess Cash Piles Up in China Havens Instead of Flowing Into Real Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top leadership is committing to ample liquidity as the nation contends with a slowdown. So far, a lot of that cash is sitting in the financial system instead of being transmitted to the real economy.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyThe Strong Dollar Is Wreaking Havoc Globally — And It’s Ju

  • If Tesla EVs Are So Hot, Why Do They Need Tax Credits?

    The inflation-fighting bill proposed by Schumer and Manchin includes tax credits to boost demand for EVs, but demand is already taking off.

  • Brazil's Petrobras smashes profit estimates amid divestments, Ukraine War

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil's Petrobras smashed second quarter profit and margin estimates, boosted by divestments and higher margins in its fuel and natural gas businesses, the company said on Thursday. In a securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state-run oil firm is formally known, reported a net income of 54.33 billion reais ($10.5 billion). In comments accompanying the figures, Petrobras attributed its results to strong Brent prices, as well as improved margins in its natural gas and fuels business, which includes gasoline, diesel and various other petroleum derivatives.

  • As rain continues, here’s updated rainfall totals for St. Louis and southwest Illinois

    Several southwest Illinois areas recorded between 5 and 8 inches of rainfall, though one locality had more than 9 inches. Here’s what the National Weather Service St. Louis reported Wednesday morning.

  • YouTube Star Apologizes for Controversial Video

    PewDiePie issued an apology after appearing to make fun of deaf TikTok creator Scarlet May

  • Factbox-Egypt keeps former powerhouse Muslim Brotherhood out of politics

    Long viewed as the most influential Islamist movement in the Middle East, the Brotherhood rose to power in Egypt's first modern free election in 2012, a year after veteran President Hosni Mubarak was toppled in a popular uprising. But the Brotherhood's success, which followed decades of confrontation with its old adversary the state, was shortlived. In 2013, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, then armed forces chief and now president, removed the Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi from power after mass protests against his rule.

  • Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Las Vegas by National Weather Service

    The National Weather Service of Las Vegas issued a formal Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the valley and encourages the public to avoid traveling unless necessary.

  • Sprite discontinues green plastic bottles for environmental reasons

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Coca-Cola's decision to discontinue Sprite's signature green plastic bottle on cut down on its environmental footprint.

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Who owns the most shares of Apple? Here's a look at the company's biggest shareholders.

    As of February 2021, Apple's biggest shareholder was the Vanguard Group, which owned more than 1.3 billion shares of the company's 16 billion.