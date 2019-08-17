What a BAANG Stock Is -- and the Best Options for Your Portfolio

For years, investors have been talking about FAANG stocks, which is a collection of the largest and most influential technology names on Wall Street. But recently a new acronym has cropped up: BAANG. That stands for Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD), AngloGold, Agnico Eagle Mines, Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV), and Gold Fields. BAANG stocks are pretty much the polar opposite of FAANG stocks. Here's what you need to know about investing in gold, why most of the BAANG stocks aren't going to be a good fit in your portfolio, and why one name on the list (and its peers) is actually worth looking adding to the mix, at least in small quantities.

A little background

Some high-profile investors have been recommending gold lately. That includes Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest hedge funds in the world. He expects gold to be a safe haven as global debt issues and tensions between countries, and between the affluent and less affluent within countries, leads to a period of spiking inflation. It's a big long-term call, but looking at the financial environment today, Dalio's thoughts on gold are hardly outlandish.

That said, it was John Roque, an analyst at Wolfe Research, that coined the term BAANG. His thought is that FAANG stocks have reached a peak and the largely out-of-favor gold names are ready to rally. In fact, by the time his new acronym made headlines in late July, the stocks, as a group, were already up around 40% in just a few months. But that was a rise from multiyear lows, which Roque suggests leaves plenty of room for further price increases. Barrick Gold, for example, is still down around 66% from its early decade highs despite a 33% price advance so far in 2019.

How to play gold

Even if you don't buy into Dalio's long-term view or Roque's shorter-term take, gold can add diversification to your portfolio because it tends to move differently from other asset classes. Investing a few percentage points of your portfolio, probably no more than 10%, can materially increase your diversification. But how do you do it? Roque is clearly suggesting investors look at the BAANG stocks, but not all gold stocks are created equal.

Barrick, AngloGold, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Gold Fields are all precious metals miners. Their top and bottom lines are clearly tied to the ups and downs of gold and silver prices, but there's more to the picture than that. Building and operating gold mines is an expensive and time-consuming process. When gold prices fall, there's often an adjustment period on the cost side of the equation, as gold miners work to lower costs to deal with lower gold prices. During these periods, gold miners' margins get squeezed, and they often bleed a lot of red ink. It can be difficult to stick with a miner through a period like this.

