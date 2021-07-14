Babbitt man charged with shooting at fleeing truck after business owner stabbed

Jul. 14—A man is facing three felony charges after allegedly firing shots in the direction of a fleeing suspect who entered a Babbitt business and stabbed its owner multiple times Saturday night.

Joel Earl Vandervest, 38, of Babbitt, was working in the NE Time NE Wear screen-printing shop, 31 Central Blvd., around 7:45 p.m. when the suspect entered and stabbed Leah Marie Bodas, 53, before running away, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint alleges that Vandervest gave chase on foot, firing several rounds from a semiautomatic handgun as the man fled in a pickup truck. Police said at least one round went into a neighboring residence; no injuries have been reported.

Vandervest was arraigned Tuesday morning in State District Court in Virginia on charges of second-degree assault, intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality.

The 29-year-old stabbing suspect remains in custody on a preliminary charge of first-degree assault. St. Louis County prosecutor Chris Florey said an extension was granted to file a complaint in his case. The News Tribune generally does not identify suspects until they are formally charged.

According to the complaint against Vandervest:

As Babbitt police responded to the report of a stabbing at the store, dispatch indicated that a man had taken off on a motorcycle after shooting at a blue truck in the parking lot.

Officer Todd Heikkila arrived on scene, clearing the scene so paramedics could treat the victim. Heikkila learned that Bodas, Vandervest and another man had been making T-shirts when a man wearing a lime-green mask entered the shop and stabbed Bodas several times, prompting Vandervest to give chase and fire at the fleeing Dodge Ram.

Vandervest then arrived at the store on a motorcycle and informed Heikkila he had a gun in his front vest pocket. The officer, who confirmed he had a concealed carry permit for the handgun, removed the Bersa Thunder .380 from the defendant's pocket and detained him.

Story continues

Meanwhile, a resident of nearby Aspen Lane showed up and told Heikkila he had heard six gunshots and that one had entered his home. The man brought the bullet, which police said was consistent with ammunition from Vandervest's pistol. Seven .380 shell casings also were found in the business' parking lot.

Surveillance images obtained from a nearby business reportedly showed the blue truck arriving at 7:42 p.m., with a man apparently entering the store for approximately a minute before running back to the truck. A second person could then be seen racing out, raising his arms in the direction of the truck, in the area where police said the shell casings were located.

Police said Bodas suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-Virginia. She was able to provide a statement to Heikkila, telling the officer that she recognized the man who stabbed her based on his green ATV helmet and a tattoo.

The victim said she remembered being stabbed several times, confirming that Vandervest ran after the fleeing assailant. She said she then heard tires squealing and gunshots.

Senior Judge Dale Wolf granted Vandervest conditional release, and records indicate he was discharged from the St. Louis County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. His next court appearance is set for Aug. 2.

This story was updated at 3:21 p.m. July 13, to correct the stabbing suspect's age and reflect that Vandervest has since been released from custody. It was originally posted at 2:11 p.m. July 13.