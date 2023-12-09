Babb's Coffee House receives 10 awards in Best of the Jamestown Area

Dec. 9—JAMESTOWN — For Barbara "Babbs" and Joel Onsurez, their business is all about real coffee, made-from-scratch food and giving patrons more than just a place to sit.

That dedication to customers has paid off, with Babb's Coffee House winning 10 awards in the Best of the Jamestown Area contest.

"We really appreciate people supporting it and loving what we do," Babbs Onsurez said. "I say I put love in everything. I say you can tell when people don't because if someone's grumpy and they're making a drink, it's just not good. But when you put that love and you care about what you do, it kind of goes into the taste of your food and drink too, I'd say."

Babb's Coffee House received first in Best Coffee Shop and Best Downtown Business. It earned second-place awards for Best Bakery, Best Dessert and Best Soup. Third-place awards were Best Breakfast, Best Restaurant, Best Lunch, Best Takeout and Best Sandwich or Sub.

Onsurez is gratified the coffee house was voted Best Coffee Shop. She said their customers include people from around North Dakota, the U.S. and the world.

Those customers tell them, "'This is the best coffee shop. We travel all over and we're so excited we found this place,'" Onsurez said.

At Babb's Coffee House, you won't find the typical coffee that comes out of a can or a jar.

"Our coffee beans are roasted fresh every couple weeks," she said. "We ship them in from the Seattle area, so those are always fresh roasted."

She said it's important to have quality coffee and the right environment for people to enjoy beverages and food. Babb's Coffee House provides a cozy atmosphere featuring warm colors, stained glass from Seattle and a space needle in a building that's larger than people usually find in a coffee house, Onsurez said.

"Usually, you have this tiny space and people all lined up on their laptops, taking up all the tables and you have nowhere to sit," she said. "So here it's nice because there's different seating areas — there's ... a little sofa area like you have in your living room and then there's a table and then there's some booths."

She said many chains are serving up powdered coffee these days, but Babb's Coffee House takes pride in serving "real coffee" and keeping "the true art of coffee alive."

At Babb's Coffee House, there's no shortage of beverage choices. In addition to coffees, it offers iced and hot espresso drinks, hot or frozen apple cider, hot chocolate (with favorite flavor), Arnold Palmers, fruit smoothies and bubble, loose leaf and iced teas. They use high-quality syrups sweetened with pure cane sugar and "good chocolate," such as Ghiradelli, she said. If there's whipped cream on top, it's homemade.

She said people comment that there are so many choices.

"And I say, I go so many places and there's no choices, so we like to give you all the yummy choices," she said.

Babb's Coffee House serves up breakfast including breakfast quesadillas, sandwiches, oatmeal and homemade quiche, rolls and waffle stacks. Lunch offerings include soups, salads, wraps and sandwiches, which are made with homemade breads and bagels, with gluten-free options.

"I do all my homemade soup, too," Babbs says, including lasagna, zucchini, knefla and chicken jalapeno popper, plus chili. There are gluten-free soup options as well.

Bakery items are made from scratch, and Onsurez likes to try new recipes with seasonal offerings. Babb's Coffee House offers such treats as cookies, scones, rolls, baklava, apple crisp and cheesecake.

We switch it up with different things," she said. "I'm constantly changing up stuff and creating new recipes. Cake pops, macarons."

Onsurez, who grew up in Carrington, North Dakota, said she has always loved baking and cooking, and her mother would purchase ingredients for what she wanted to make when she was young.

"There's a photo of me baking when I was ... 6, my first cake, it's in the coffee shop," she said.

It would be years later, while living in Washington state, that she found her passion for coffee.

"I absolutely loved it," she said. "And so I said, 'One day, I'm going to open a coffee shop' and everyone told me it was a pipe dream, it would never happen."

Babb's Coffee House opened in Jamestown in 2007, after their first location opened in 2002 in Fargo. They no longer own the Fargo location, which still uses their recipes and products.

Onsurez said the couple invested their own money into the Jamestown community and made their business what it is.

Babb's Coffee House, located at 100 1st Ave. South, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. They deliver until 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and until noon Thursday. Online ordering is also available at babbscoffeehouse.com or through the Babb's Coffee House app. People can order for pickup, delivery or they can bring orders outside to waiting vehicles, she said, which is faster than drive-thru service. They can also order through those methods for dine-in.

Babb's Coffee House has space for larger groups, with a conference room that can accommodate 40-60 people. They offer a catering menu, which is different than the restaurant menu, she said.

Babb's Coffee House also sells merchandise that Onsurez calls "some fun little things that are unique and different" including essential oils, handmade coffee mugs, Bill Nybo art figurines, jewelry and shirts.

Onsurez is grateful so many people voted for them in the Best of the Jamestown Area contest.

"It's awesome. It's great," she said. "It makes me feel that people are enjoying what we're making and that they love the food and the coffee and the soup. It's so exciting. Thank you so much, everybody. It makes the work worth the effort because ... you put a lot of hard work into it and you're like, is it worth it some days and yes, it looks like it is."