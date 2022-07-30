Is Babcock International Group PLC's (LON:BAB) ROE Of 24% Impressive?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Many investors are still learning about the various metrics that can be useful when analysing a stock. This article is for those who would like to learn about Return On Equity (ROE). We'll use ROE to examine Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB), by way of a worked example.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

Check out our latest analysis for Babcock International Group

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Babcock International Group is:

24% = UK£168m ÷ UK£702m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.24 in profit.

Does Babcock International Group Have A Good Return On Equity?

One simple way to determine if a company has a good return on equity is to compare it to the average for its industry. Importantly, this is far from a perfect measure, because companies differ significantly within the same industry classification. As is clear from the image below, Babcock International Group has a better ROE than the average (12%) in the Aerospace & Defense industry.

roe
roe

That's clearly a positive. Bear in mind, a high ROE doesn't always mean superior financial performance. Especially when a firm uses high levels of debt to finance its debt which may boost its ROE but the high leverage puts the company at risk. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Babcock International Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

The Importance Of Debt To Return On Equity

Companies usually need to invest money to grow their profits. The cash for investment can come from prior year profits (retained earnings), issuing new shares, or borrowing. In the first two cases, the ROE will capture this use of capital to grow. In the latter case, the use of debt will improve the returns, but will not change the equity. Thus the use of debt can improve ROE, albeit along with extra risk in the case of stormy weather, metaphorically speaking.

Babcock International Group's Debt And Its 24% ROE

Babcock International Group does use a high amount of debt to increase returns. It has a debt to equity ratio of 2.44. While no doubt that its ROE is impressive, we would have been even more impressed had the company achieved this with lower debt. Debt increases risk and reduces options for the company in the future, so you generally want to see some good returns from using it.

Summary

Return on equity is a useful indicator of the ability of a business to generate profits and return them to shareholders. Companies that can achieve high returns on equity without too much debt are generally of good quality. All else being equal, a higher ROE is better.

But ROE is just one piece of a bigger puzzle, since high quality businesses often trade on high multiples of earnings. Profit growth rates, versus the expectations reflected in the price of the stock, are a particularly important to consider. So I think it may be worth checking this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

But note: Babcock International Group may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    Investors are trying to make sense of the markets, in face of conflicting signals. Year-to-date, we’re facing deep losses – but more recently, a sharp rally despite this week’s confirmation that we’re in a recession. Government data released on Thursday showed a 0.9% GDP contraction in Q2, which came on the heels of a 1.6% contraction in Q1. That’s two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, reminds us the ‘conventional wis

  • The Fed vowed to crush inflation with higher rates. Then the stock market rallied. Here’s why. (It’s not good news.)

    Slaying the inflation dragon isn't done with baby steps. Expect much higher interest rates as a headwind for equities.

  • Cathie Wood Dumped These 7 Stocks in July

    In this article, we discuss the 7 stocks that Cathie Wood dumped in July. If you want to see more stocks that she disposed of during this month, click Cathie Wood Dumped These 3 Stocks in July. In June, Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management suffered a sharp decline in assets, which was decidedly higher than […]

  • Jack Ma Escapes Beijing’s Crosshairs by Giving Up His Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Jack Ma is taking a weeks-long tour in Europe after largely disappearing from public view for almost two years, adding to signs that China’s government is easing pressure on the entrepreneur as he steps back from a business empire that had made him one of the country’s most powerful people.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarte

  • Jeep Pulls Out of China Over Government Meddling in Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV shuttered its only Jeep factory in China because local politicians are increasingly meddling in the world’s biggest car market, Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Rockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Ten

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)

    The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay out dividends annually, quarterly, or monthly. Quarterly payments are the most common, but for truly defensive investors, monthly payments offer some advantages. Chief among those is the rapid and regular

  • 80% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 7 Stocks

    Diversification isn't necessary if you know what you're doing, according to the Oracle of Omaha.

  • Apple earnings can be summed up in one word

    Apple Inc.'s iPhone business looks to be a portrait of resilience, according to numerous analysts, as the company indicated late Thursday that macroeconomic pressures had yet to dampen demand for its devices.

  • Intel Stock Will Plunge Further, Analyst Says, After ‘Worst’ Quarter He Has Ever Seen

    Intel's second-quarter revenue fell 17% compared with its first quarter. Bernstein notes that's the worst sequential June quarter performance for the company going back at least to the year 2000.

  • 6 REITs To Consider With Dividends Above 5%

    Each of these five real estate investment trusts (REITs) currently pays a dividend of greater than 5%. For those willing to accept the risks, that’s a better yield than that of the U. S. Government 10-Year Treasury Note. Each REIT trades on the New York Stock Exchange, so plenty of information on these REITs is available from analysts at respected investment firms. Looking for ways to boost your returns? Check out Benzinga's coverage on Alternative Real Estate Investments: Exclusive Offering For

  • JPMorgan says the market bottom is near as corporate buybacks skyrocket — here are 3 high-upside stocks to play that bullish sentiment

    Looking to buy the dip? Start here.

  • Indian rupee sees biggest single-day gain in nearly a year

    The Indian rupee posted its biggest single-day gain in nearly a year on Friday, aided by a sharp reversal in the dollar, while bond yields touched their lowest in 2-1/2 months tracking falls in their U.S. counterparts. U.S. Treasury yields fell overnight after data showed the economy contracted again in the second quarter, suggesting that the Fed may not need to be so aggressive with rate hikes to cool inflation.

  • 10 High-Yield But Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 high-yield but safe dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and go directly to read 5 High-Yield But Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Since the start of 2022, dividend stocks have fared well as compared to other market segments. Dividend companies […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Real Estate Instead of Bitcoin Last Year, Here is Where You Would be Now

    For much of the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been driving the conversation when it comes to alternative investments. It’s not hard to understand why. Bitcoin is a perfect storm in terms of its ability to generate press and spur casual and seasoned investors to make huge bets on it. Many investors hailed Bitcoin as the currency of the future and cleared their portfolios to put everything in Bitcoin. They looked like geniuses when Bitcoin hit an all-time high of almost $68,000 in Novem

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 10 Tech Stocks After Earnings

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 tech socks that received price-target cuts from analysts after their recent earnings. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Tech Stocks After Earnings. Famous tech companies, including software giant Microsoft […]

  • How much tax would be owed on Mega Millions' $1 billion ticket?

    How much would you owe in taxes after winning Mega Millions' $1 billion jackpot? More than just a pretty penny.

  • Stock market’s post-Fed bounce is a ‘trap,’ warns Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson

    Don't buy into the stock market's big bounce after Wednesday's Fed decision, says one of Wall Street's biggest bears.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets In the Event of a Market Crash

    With the stock market already down substantially from its highs, it is hard to worry too much about a market crash. Rather, investors should take a look at defensive stocks as places to invest new cash while the selling continues. Let's take a closer look at three names that should be on the list of potential stock purchases in the event of a market crash.

  • ‘A foolish, foolish game to play’: 4 tips for bearing this bear market while keeping out of trouble

    What do you do when you’re concerned that your holdings are down? Cash out for some alternatives? Buy the dip? Stash your cash under a mattress?

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Are Sinking This Week

    The company is making progress on its solid-state battery technology, but the timeline has been pushed back.