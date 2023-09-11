Babies, 19-year-old kidnapped from Lake Worth Beach found safe, deputies say

An AMBER Alert for a 19-year-old woman and two babies from Lake Worth Beach was canceled shortly after it was issued late Monday afternoon.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said about 5 p.m. that Marjorie Maradiaga, two-month old Cristhian Ariel Ruiz Maradiaga and 15-month old Ariana Jasmine Maradiaga were found and safe.

The two babies and woman were forced into a 2004 dark gray, four-door Lexus sedan sometime Monday afternoon by armed suspect Santos Icaac Diaz Escobar, 21, after Diaz Escobar got into a fight with a homeowner in the 3400 block of West San Salvadore Street, according to deputies and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE issues an AMBER Alert when a child is under 18 years old, an active investigation provides a belief that they have been kidnapped, are in imminent danger of death or being seriously injured and the jurisdiction’s law enforcement agency recommends one be activated.

The Sheriff’s Office did not immediately provide additional details.