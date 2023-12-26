Babies born at UT Health East Texas receive special Christmas stocking

Dec. 25—Babies born at UT Health East Texas this month are going home with a special gift this holiday season. Pictured is one such infant, held by Santa Claus while nestled in the special Christmas stocking. UT Health East Texas is presenting all new mothers with stockings embroidered with the UT Health East Texas logo.

Newborns arriving in Tyler, Athens, Jacksonville and Henderson are treated to this keepsake gift that many say they treasure for years to come, looking back in amazement that their baby fits in the stocking.