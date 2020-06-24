'My babies could have died': Harrowing video shows twins tipping anchored Ikea bookcase

Nicole Oka had heard about Ikea furniture tipping onto and crushing small children, a hazard that has killed at least 10 kids. So when the California mother and her husband picked out a tall Ikea bookcase for their twins’ bedroom in 2017, the parents used the included hardware to anchor it to the wall, as the instructions suggested.

“I remember being so afraid of this happening,” Oka said. “It felt like a very real thing that could happen to me.”

Then, it did.

In a harrowing incident captured on a baby camera earlier this month, Oka’s 2-year-old twins climbed on the bookcase in their bedroom after being put to bed, sending the unit crashing forward. It tipped, despite being secured, when one of the anchoring brackets detached from the particleboard unit. The video strikes at the heart of a longstanding dispute between the retailer and safety advocates over whether Ikea’s ready-to-assemble furniture is safe when attached to the wall.

“My babies could have died,” Oka said. “I did everything right. I did everything I should have.”

Ikea spokeswoman Hanna Bengtsander, in a statement, said the company was aware of the incident and grateful the children were not injured.

“We are currently reviewing the video involving the BRIMNES bookcase and need more time to get a better understanding of the details,” she said. “We cannot provide any additional comment at this time.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is investigating the incident, according to an agency spokeswoman.

The video offers a rare view of a tip-over, a latent home hazard that federal safety regulators say has killed at least 459 children since 2000 but that is not often witnessed by parents. In other cases where tip-overs have been caught on nanny cameras — including another in which twins tipped an Ikea dresser in 2017 — parents said they had not anchored the furniture and were sharing the videos to raise awareness.

While virtually all dressers can tip, Ikea’s have proven to be particularly dangerous, causing five deaths since 2014. The company recalled 17.3 million dressers in 2016 and at the time acknowledged most of its bureaus did not meet the furniture industry’s stability test, which is meant to ensure that a dresser remains upright when pulled on by children. Last year, the company for 16 weeks sold another dresser that did not meet the voluntary stability standard. That dresser was recalled in March.

The Brimnes bookcase that tipped onto the Oka twins is part of a line that includes three dressers that were included in the 2016 recall. The tall, slim unit has two drawers at the bottom and four shelves.

The Brimnes bookcase that tipped onto Clara and Dominic Oka is just over six feet tall. The Brimnes line includes three dressers that were part of Ikea's 2016 recall. More

Ikea has long stressed the importance of anchoring furniture and has told consumers who own recalled Ikea dressers that they are safe as long as they are properly attached to the wall. Safety advocates argue the recalled dressers should be returned and destroyed.

Nancy Cowles, the executive director of the product safety nonprofit Kids in Danger, said she knows of other cases in which anchored Ikea furniture tipped. The video of the recent California tip-over renewed her concerns about the safety of Ikea’s products including the recalled dressers, millions of which remain in U.S. homes, she said.