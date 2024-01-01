What’s a babirusa? San Antonio Zoo rings in 2024 with newest baby

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — The San Antonio Zoo welcomed its newest bundle of joy this year, with the first-ever babirusa born at the zoo.

Babirusas are identified as a threatened species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’ Red List’s red list, per a San Antonio Zoo release Monday. Babirusas are deer-pig-like animals, noted for their curved tusks. According to the release, babirusas usually only ever have one or two piglets, unlike other pig species.

The San Antonio Zoo welcomed its newest bundle of joy this year, with the first-ever babirusa born at the zoo. (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)

The San Antonio Zoo welcomed its newest bundle of joy this year, with the first-ever babirusa born at the zoo. (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)

The San Antonio Zoo welcomed its newest bundle of joy this year, with the first-ever babirusa born at the zoo. (Courtesy: San Antonio Zoo)

“We are thrilled to welcome this baby to our family – the first-ever babirusa birth at San Antonio Zoo,” San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow said in the release. “While some may describe these little ones as ‘ugly babies,’ we can’t help but find them irresistibly adorable with their unique and unconventional charm. We can’t wait for the public to fall in love with this precious little babirusa.”

Officials added they will be tracking the health and well-being of the mother and baby in the coming weeks, documenting the baby babirusa’s progress and gender on social media. The zoo will also announce online when the baby is available for public viewing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.