Babson Park man, 20, charged with vehicular manslaughter for March crash that killed woman

A 20-year-old Babson Park man is charged with vehicular manslaughter for a March crash that killed a 53-year-old Frostproof woman. The charge is a second-degree felony.

Polk County sheriff's deputies arrested Coleden Snowden after an extensive investigation and reconstruction of the crash indicated that he operated his vehicle with wanton disregard for human life, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The crash occurred about 11:30 p.m. on March 21. Patricia Robarts had just left The Coop, a restaurant on Waverly Road where she worked, and began turning left onto Scenic Highway, the release said. Snowden was traveling west in a Chevy Tahoe and attempted to brake and swerve to avoid striking her car but was unsuccessful, the release said.

Snowden’s vehicle struck the driver's side door of Robarts' Kia, and the car caught fire. Robarts was declared deceased at the scene, the release said.

A download of the Tahoe's airbag control module revealed that the Tahoe was traveling at 112 mph with no braking five seconds before striking the Kia, the release said. Braking began at four seconds prior to collision. The Tahoe was traveling at 104 mph three seconds before the crash and at 94 mph two seconds before impact.

The crash also took place just past a "hidden driveway" sign on the dark and unlit rural highway, the release said. The speed limit in the area is 55 mph. Had Snowden been driving at or near the speed limit, the crash would not have occurred or the impact would have been drastically reduced, resulting in non-fatal injuries, PCSO said.

"The tragic death of Ms. Robarts was completely avoidable, if only Coleden Snowden had obeyed the posted speed limit and not driven so recklessly,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in the release. “He is now facing a serious felony, and we hope that his arrest serves as an example to others about the importance of traffic safety. Ms. Robarts' friends and family members are in our prayers."

