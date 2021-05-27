Baby, 10 months old, dies after attack by two dogs at N. Carolina home

Baby, 10 months old, dies after attack by two dogs at N. Carolina home
Phil Helsel
·1 min read

A 10-month-old died in North Carolina after she was attacked by two family dogs, officials said.

The girl's father had stepped out of a room, heard a noise and returned to find the attack occurring, Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said according to NBC affiliate WRAL.

When deputies arrived at the home Tuesday evening, the father was giving aid trying to save the girl's life.

The dogs, rottweilers, were seized by animal control. There had been no previous issues with the animals, WRAL reported.

Johnston County is southeast of Raleigh.

In a separate incident in Garner in neighboring Wake County, a 7-year-old child died in April after being attacked by two dogs. The girl's mother was injured.

The dogs were not theirs, but they were helping to care for the two dogs described as pit bulls while the animals' owners were out of town, police have said. Those dogs were taken by animal control.

