Baby and 3 adults killed, teen injured in southeast Dallas shooting, police say
Three adults and a 1-year-old boy were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Sunday in the Rylie neighborhood in southeast Dallas.
Dallas police said they were called about 4:20 p.m. to the shooting scene at a home in the 9700 block of Royce Drive. When officers arrived they found the five victims, police said in a news release.
The adults died at the scene, and the children were taken to a local hospital, where the baby died. The teen was last listed in stable condition.
No suspect was in custody Sunday night.
