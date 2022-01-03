Baby abandoned in box on frigid Alaska street corner

BECKY BOHRER
·1 min read

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A newborn baby was found abandoned in a cardboard box at a Fairbanks-area intersection, with a note indicating the child's parent could not care for them, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers, in a statement, said they were notified around 2 p.m. Friday that a baby had been found abandoned. The wind chill factor in the area at that time was reported around 12 below zero. The baby appeared to have been left at the location recently, troopers said.

Kelly Atlee, a spokesperson with Foundation Health Partners in Fairbanks, said the baby is “stable and healthy.” Atlee, by email, said she could not provide additional information. The Fairbanks Memorial Hospital is among the facilities that are part of the health organization.

A map of the intersection where the baby was found — identified by troopers as Dolphin Way and Chena Point Avenue — appears to be a more rural setting.

Tim DeSpain, a troopers spokesperson, said Monday he had no further information to share. “We are continuing to seek assistance from media and the public to determine the circumstances of the child,” he said by email.

The troopers said they are asking anyone who might have information about the child to contact them.

Alaska has a so-called safe haven law that allows parents to legally surrender an infant under certain conditions, such as leaving the baby in the physical custody of someone such as a peace officer, doctor, hospital employee or firefighter or with someone they believe would provide appropriate care. The law applies to babies younger than 21 days old.

