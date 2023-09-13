Baby appears to overdose on heroin; mother's boyfriend charged

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 9-month-old baby apparently suffered a heroin overdose Sept. 7 while in a car seat inside his home in the 1700 block of North Ninth Street, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Police and paramedics arrived about 7:50 p.m. Sept. 7 to find the baby with blue lips and barely breathing, according to the affidavit that accompanied charges against Matthew Joel Shepard, 32, of Lafayette.

Paramedics administered Narcan to the baby, and the child became responsive, according to prosecutors.

"Narcan is a medication specifically used for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdoses," the probable cause affidavit states.

The child's mother told police the baby had been crawling around the apartment and playing before they put the child in a car seat with a bottle, which was about 7 p.m. Sept. 7. A short time later, the mother noticed that the child was laboring to breath and was turning blue, according to prosecutors.

Police searched the apartment and found substances that field tested positive for heroin, according to prosecutors. The suspected heroin was under the couch near where the baby's car seat was located, according to prosecutors.

The baby's mother also admitted she and Shepard smoked marijuana before the child's apparent overdose, according to prosecutors.

A search of the apartment also turned up caps for syringes and other signs of drug use in the apartment, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors charged Shepard with possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Additionally, prosecutors filed a sentence enhancing charge of being a habitual offender, which — if convicted — will add to any prison sentence Shepard might receive.

Police jailed Shepard early Sept. 8, but he has since been released, according to a search of online jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Baby appears to overdose on heroin; mother's boyfriend charged