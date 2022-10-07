'Baby Bee' balloon stolen, recovered Thursday
Oct. 6—A truck and trailer containing Joelly Bee, the popular "Baby Bee" hot air balloon, was recovered Thursday morning by police after having been stolen overnight from the parking lot of a hotel near the airport. According to a Tweet by Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, "The bee is now safe."
Medina said "Old fashioned detective work led auto theft detectives to a neighborhood in SW Albuquerque," where they found the balloon. "Soon after, officers in the NW found the stolen truck," he said.
The "Baby Bee" is one third of a trio of balloons that also includes a mother bee and a father bee. The trio often launches together. On Thursday, the mother and father bees — minus their missing baby — participated in the Special Shapes Rodeo during the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.