After baby bison euthanized, Yellowstone visitor pleads guilty to federal offense

The Yellowstone National Park visitor who "intentionally disturbed" a baby bison, causing its herd to reject the calf, has pleaded guilty, officials said.

The Hawaii resident pleaded guilty to one count of feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice District of Wyoming said in a news release.

According to the violation notice on May 20, 2023, the man approached the newborn bison – after the struggling calf had been separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River – and pushed the baby up from the river and onto the roadway, the news release said.

Park rangers tried to reunite the calf with the herd, but they were unsuccessful. Staff euthanized the calf because “it was abandoned by the herd” and “causing a hazardous situation by approaching cars and people along the roadway,” the release said.

There was nothing in the report that indicated the man acted maliciously, the release said.

The Hawaii resident was charged a $500 fine, a $500 community service payment to Yellowstone Forever Wildlife Protection Fund, a $30 special assessment and a $10 processing fee, the news release said.

Stay away from animals, park said

Park officials said visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards away from all wildlife and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves. Approaching wild animals can affect their well-being and their survival, the park service said.

Why doesn’t Yellowstone staff rescue wildlife?

The park said its focus is to sustain "viable populations of native wildlife species, rather than protecting individual animals."

The park adds the death of animals is a “necessary part of sustaining our populations of predators, scavengers, decomposers and, eventually, herbivores.”

"Actions like feeding, husbandry and rehabilitation contradict the National Park Service mission by shielding animals from the forces of natural selection and creating a zoo-like atmosphere where animals require assistance or protection from people," the park service said.

About 99% of Yellowstone is managed as wilderness, the park service said.

When does Yellowstone staff intervene with wildlife?

The park service said it only intervenes in "natural biological or physical processes" under these circumstances:

When directed by Congress.

When human life and property are at stake.

When necessary to protect other park resources, facilities, human health and safety.

To restore a natural ecosystem that has been disrupted by humans.

More from the USA TODAY Network

Baby bison euthanized: Yellowstone visitor pushed animal out of river, herd rejected it, park says

Watch: Video shows bear breaking into a bakery in Avon, Connecticut, and eating 60 cupcakes

Manlius: 3 teens arrested after New York town's beloved swan was eaten, officials say; 4 baby swans rescued

Kiwi: Miami zoo ‘deeply sorry’ for mistreating kiwi bird after video shows visitors petting it

Video: Daring woman takes selfie with a resting bison inside a national park

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Baby bison euthanized, Yellowstone visitor charged with federal crime