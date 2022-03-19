Baby on board during I-93 car chase

Mar. 19—State police found an 8-month-old baby in an SUV they had been chasing on Interstate 93 early Saturday after troopers used spike strips to stop the car.

According to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police, troopers saw a white SUV driving erratically in Londonderry around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound side of Interstate 93.

State police said the driver, later identified as Travis Tillman, 20, of Lowell, Mass., drove across a median and veered onto the Exit 5 ramp, and troopers tried to get the driver to stop.

The vehicle stopped for a moment, according to state police, but then the driver made for the interstate again, and headed south on 93.

State police chased the SUV.

According to the news release, troopers said the SUV was swerving across the road, and said they saw items thrown out the windows as the car sped south.

In Salem, local police spread spike strips across the interstate, deflating three of the vehicle's tires.

The driver took Exit 2 and kept driving another mile onto Pelham Road before turning onto a dead end road. There, Tillman and his passenger Hailey Dorr, 21, of Manchester were taken into custody.

When troopers went back to the SUV, they found an 8-month-old baby inside. The baby was not harmed.

Tillman was arrested and charged with disobeying an officer, felony reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless operation, two counts of felony criminal restraint and driving with a suspended license. He was released on cash bail for appearance in Rockingham Superior Court.

Dorr was arrested on an existing warrant and released.