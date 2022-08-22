Baby’s body found buried in NC yard, cops say. Child’s parents charged with murder

A baby’s body was found buried behind a North Carolina home — and now the child’s parents are charged with murder, news outlets reported.

The Erwin Police Department said it was called to the home after officers received a tip that a death had gone unreported. While searching the property on Friday, Aug. 19, investigators found “a deceased and badly decomposed infant” in the backyard, The Daily Record and ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

After the body reportedly was discovered in a shallow grave, the baby’s mom and dad were arrested.

The parents — identified as Gracie Riddle, 18, and Dustin Vandyke, 28 — are both facing first-degree murder charges, jail records show. News outlets didn’t list attorney information for them.

Officials told WNCN they launched an investigation at about 9 p.m. and searched the parents’ home on Moulton Spring Road in Erwin. The town is in Harnett County and roughly 35 miles south of Raleigh.

Police said a cadaver dog was used to help find the remains of the child. The baby is believed to have died months earlier when he or she was a newborn, WNCN reported.

As of Aug. 20, an investigation continued, with additional charges possible, according to The Daily Record.

The Erwin Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for additional information on Aug. 22.

