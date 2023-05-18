Baby boomers are aging. We must ensure they get economic security, care they deserve.

May is Older Americans Month and an important opportunity to prioritize older adults because guess what? We’re all getting older. In fact, so many Baby Boomers are aging – 10,000 turn 65 every day through 2029 - that older adults are the fastest growing demographic in our country and the state of Tennessee.

By 2034, there will be more older adults than children under 18 for the first time in U.S. history.

Currently, 1.6 million Tennesseans are 60 and older, with more than 615,000 living in Middle Tennessee. Metro Social Services recently reported that there are more than 92,000 Nashville residents 65 and older.

As the fastest growing demographic, older adults will soon constitute one-fifth of our state’s population.

Yet, according to the 2022 American’s Health Ranking by the United Health Foundation, Tennessee ranks as the 12th worst state for older adults and the 3rd worst state for family caregivers. The rapid population shift and our low state rankings make it imperative that we do more to prioritize older adults and their families.

Value older workers and economic security

Recently, I interviewed an older woman for a part-time position at our agency. She has a strong work ethic, valuable experience, a sharp mind and a clear desire to continue working. It was disheartening to hear her say, “ageism is real” as she talked about how challenging it’s been looking for a job.

Studies have shown that views on retirement have changed dramatically, with many people continuing to work well past their 60’s, preferring to phase into retirement and viewing it as a new chapter in life. We must value older workers as an important part of the workforce, actively recruit them and create more opportunities for phased retirement and part-time work.

We also know that many older adults need to continue working or find ways to generate passive income to improve their financial security. Metro Social Services presented their 2022 Community Needs Evaluation recently, noting that more than half of Nashville’s population over age 65 are experiencing livable income poverty, struggling to pay the rising costs of living while living on a low, fixed income.

As Ramsey Alwin, CEO of the National Council on Aging said, “there’s a myth that Social Security and Medicare miraculously take care of all of people’s needs in older age. The reality is they don’t, and far too many people are one crisis away from economic insecurity.” We must do more to ensure financial security.

Support family caregivers and address the direct care worker shortage

Tennessee ranks third worst state for support of family caregivers of the elderly. We must do more to recognize and prioritize the 48 million unpaid family caregivers in the U.S. and more than 1 million in Tennessee caring for an aging loved one.

The fact is that family caregivers provide more than 80% of long-term care, and the majority (61%) of caregivers are also employed, most working full-time. Employers who want to attract and retain employees need to create caregiver friendly workplaces, recognize eldercare is equally as important as child care and offer benefits that help employees navigate and balance family caregiving.

State and business leaders can expand sick leave to allow care for a loved one and family leave to encompass care across the lifespan. The truth is that family caregivers are the backbone of our long-term care system, and we need policies and programs that enable them to remain in the workforce while caring for children and aging loved ones.

We also need to prioritize paid caregivers (direct care workers) who provide in-home care and work in residential long-term care communities. Nationwide, there is a serious shortage of direct care workers, and we’re certainly seeing the shortage in Tennessee. This is an urgent need that ultimately affects employers, because if a family caregiver cannot find quality care for their aging loved one, they are much more likely to leave their job because of their caregiving responsibilities.

Invest more in senior housing and transportation

The majority of older Tennesseans are homeowners and want to stay in their homes. Yet, with rising housing costs, limited fixed incomes and the expense of repairs and modifications for aging in place, 24% of older homeowners are cost burdened, spending more than 30 % of their income on housing.

Nonprofits across the state including Habitat Memphis, Rebuilding Together Nashville and Westminster Home Connection provide assistance with home repairs and safety modifications, and we need to better align and increase funding so they and other nonprofits and government agencies across the state can expand capacity, serving many more older homeowners.

Nashville’s affordable housing team deserves kudos for plans to invest in a tech-enabled home sharing pilot where older homeowners can generate passive income by listing extra space in their home to live together with a housemate in exchange for rent.

Home sharing assists people who want to retain their homeownership and need additional income to do so, while also providing more affordable rental options for single professionals, graduate students and other adults. Home sharing can help address the lack of affordable housing by utilizing existing housing stock, fostering positive, intergenerational connections and boosting economic security for participants.

On the rental side, a majority of older renters – 53% – are housing cost burdened, and we need state and local leaders to invest in affordable, age-friendly, supportive housing, including multi-generational communities.

Grace Sutherland Smith

Last year, the Tennessee Comptroller’s office noted the need to expand community-based residential alternatives to address the unlicensed group home problem. We need leaders and developers to prioritize and expedite investments in affordable, supportive senior housing.

It’s also vital that we focus on transportation and mobility options for older adults, investing more in volunteer assisted ride programs and public transit to serve a growing number of older adults who no longer drive. Safe and affordable transportation options to get to the grocery store, work, community center and/or medical appointments are essential for living and aging well.

My hope is that Older Americans Month reminds us that we must do more to prioritize older Tennesseans. Together, across all sectors, we can improve economic security, family caregiver support, the direct care workforce and housing and transportation infrastructure to ensure we can all age well.

Grace Sutherland Smith, LMSW, is Executive Director of AgeWell Middle Tennessee. She is also a working family caregiver and co-chair of the TN Coalition for Better Aging.

