When Baby Boomers move, they often head to Florida. This city is their top destination

With baby boomers now entering their retirement years, many are taking the chance to relocate to a new city that's more suitable for their new cash flows and routines.

Financial technology company SmartAsset tracked down the cities that baby boomers are retiring to, with multiple Florida cities seeing top spots in their list.

Experts said they examined Census Bureau data for 268 of the largest U.S. cities to see where people between the ages of 55 and 74 are moving. Cities are ranked by the rate at which baby boomers moved in in 2022.

What is the top city baby boomers are relocating to?

Clearwater Beach, Florida

Look out west-central Florida, the baby boomers are heading right for you!

Baby boomers who moved to Clearwater in 2022 accounted for 3.79% of the city's total population. 4,401 people from this age group moved into the city. Overall, the 31,349 baby boomers living in Clearwater made up 27.0% of the city’s total population over the age of 1.

What other Florida cities made the list for top cities for baby boomers to retire to?

1. Orlando, Florida. Orlando consistently ranks high on domestic destinations and is hopeful for a travel rebound for 2021. The city comes in as the top pick for American travelers researching vacations for next year. With many open-air adventures and a warm climate, the city is a family-friendly favorite. Disney World, SeaWorld, Legoland and Universal Studios are all open.

Orlando, 3rd: The city on the doorstep of Disney World saw the third slot on the list, with the city welcoming 9,458 new residents from the baby boomer generation in 2022. Those newcomers accounted for 3.02% of the city’s total population over the age of 1. Boomers now comprise 16.6% of the Orlando community, with a total of 51,927 individuals.

Cape Coral, 4th: The Southwest Florida city nabbed the fourth slot, baby boomers making up 2.90% of the city’s total population over the age of 1. A total of 6,233 people from this age group moved into the city that year, as baby boomers made up 29.9% of the overall population.

St. Petersburg, 10th: A total of 6,903 baby boomers moved to St. Petersburg in 2022, accounting for 2.67% of the total population over the age of 1. That year, 66,631 baby boomers – 25.75% of all residents over the age of 1 – called St. Petersburg home.

Top 10 cities baby boomers are retiring or moving to

The view from Pier Teaki on the top floor of the St. Pete Pier facing downtown St. Petersburg, Fla.

Cities were ranked by the rate at which people aged 55 to 74 who moved in in 2022:

Clearwater, Florida Reno, Nevada Orlando, Florida Cape Coral, Florida Billings, Montana Surprise, Arizona Henderson, Nevada Mesa, Arizona High Point, North Carolina St. Petersburg, Florida

What tips do SmartAsset experts have for retirement planning?

As baby boomers begin their migration to Florida, experts from SmartAsset shared their tips for those ready to begin their retirement journey:

Optimize your Social Security : Social Security plays an important role in most people’s plans for retirement. Remember, waiting until you reach your full retirement age will ensure you receive your full benefit. Filing for Social Security as early as age 62 will mean you’ll collect up to 30% less. However, the flipside is also true: waiting until age 70 will mean your benefit will increase by up to 24%.

Anticipate your income needs: Whilespending typically decreases in retirement, inaccurately predicting your consumption could spell trouble for your budget. The experts at T. Rowe Price recommend you start by aiming to replace 75% of your pre-retirement income. From there, your exact income replacement target will depend on your savings rate during your career and other factors.

Work with a financial professional: Whether you're a baby boomer or a member of a later generation, saving and planning for retirement is critical. A financial advisor can help but finding one doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three vetted financial advisors who serve your area, and you can have a free introductory call with your advisor matches to decide which one you feel is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Clearwater FL is top city for baby boomer retirees. Here's how many