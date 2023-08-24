Baby boomers ‘are not taxed enough’

Baby boomers’ wealth is being undertaxed, while younger workers’ income is squeezed by an “unnecessarily complex and opaque” system, a leading think tank has claimed.

A generational wealth divide means that young people today have less wealth on average than their parents did at the same age, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said.

Those born in the 1940s, 50s and 60s enjoyed regular pay rises during their careers, were more likely to have generous defined benefit pensions and had more affordable housing, the think tank wrote.

Meanwhile, those born in the 1980s or later have suffered from weak earnings growth since the mid 2000s, have less appealing pensions and are worse off because of low interest rates, which have made both housing and saving for retirement less affordable, it said.

In a wide ranging report on tax reform, the IFS argued there were problems with how returns generated by wealth were taxed. “Large capital gains – many of them the result of luck – have been at the core of the rise in net household wealth and the growing intergenerational divide,” it said.

The IFS added there was a “strong case” for taxing housing capital gains, and that pensions gave “overly generous” subsidies to wealthy groups who were not in danger of penury in old age.

For example, it pointed to lump sum rules, which allow people to withdraw a quarter of their pension, up to a limit of £268,275, free of income tax. “Given that there is also income tax relief on contributions, this means that a significant portion of pension wealth…is never subject to income tax. The design of this feature means that the tax break is largest for those with the most pension wealth,” it said.

Meanwhile, the think tank found workers’ income is taxed in a way that is “unnecessarily complex and opaque”, with rising effective tax rates threatening to disincentivise work.

“Many people are likely unaware, for instance, that each additional £1 paid by an employer to an employee earning £25,000 a year will ultimately be taxed at an overall rate of 40pc,” it said.

The number of earners paying the top rate of tax is expected to double this year, according to official figures. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s decision to lower the additional rate threshold down from £150,00 to £125,140 earlier this year will mean 862,000 earners will pay the 45p rate in this tax year, up from 433,000 in 2020/21.

The freeze on tax thresholds will also mean the number of over 65s paying the tax grows from 7.73m last year to 8.5m in 2023/24 – double the number paying income tax in 2004/05.

The IFS noted that inheritance tax was also in need of reform, describing it as “flawed” and “easy to avoid for the very largest estates”.

Thousands of families are hit each year by the divisive death duty, which is levied at a rate of 40pc on estates typically worth more than £1m.

But this is forecast to surge over the coming years, as frozen thresholds and a historic boom in house prices mean even the moderately wealthy are being dragged into paying the tax.

Meanwhile, the biggest estates are able to dodge paying the tax at all, the IFS said. The report authors wrote: “This can be achieved by transferring significant portions of wealth more than seven years from death (straightforward for the very wealthy but more difficult for those whose main wealth is tied up in their home) or through the use of reliefs, notably including those for agricultural land and unquoted business assets.”

The news comes as The Telegraph is calling on the Prime Minister and Chancellor to abolish inheritance tax.

The number of families paying inheritance tax has almost doubled over a decade of Tory rule. Around 27,000 estates paid the duty in the 2020/21 tax year, with the average bill hitting £214,000. This was up from 15,000 families in 2009/10.

This is expected to rise to 47,000 by 2028, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, because of the “fiscal drag” effect. Internal forecasts at HMRC suggest that it could be even higher, at 49,400.

Individuals can currently pass on up to £500,000 to their relatives tax free, made up of a basic allowance of £325,000 plus an extra £175,000 for their main residence if it is passed to children or grandchildren. Spouses can share their allowances.

The Treasury was approached for comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.