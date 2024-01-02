Baby born in hospital shelter during Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast

The baby.
Photo: evgenyataman/Depositphotos

A boy was born on 2 January in the shelter of a hospital in the town of Boiarka (Kyiv Oblast) during a heavy Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

"A baby was born in the shelter of the maternity ward in Boiarka Intensive Care Hospital during a missile attack. A boy weighing 3,500 grams," the official said.

Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia contacted the maternity ward to find out more details of the event, but they categorically refused to comment.

Background:

