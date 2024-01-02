Baby born in hospital shelter during Russian missile attack on Kyiv Oblast

A boy was born on 2 January in the shelter of a hospital in the town of Boiarka (Kyiv Oblast) during a heavy Russian missile attack on Ukraine.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration

"A baby was born in the shelter of the maternity ward in Boiarka Intensive Care Hospital during a missile attack. A boy weighing 3,500 grams," the official said.

Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia contacted the maternity ward to find out more details of the event, but they categorically refused to comment.

Background:

On the night of 1-2 January, Russia launched 99 missiles of various types against Ukraine, 72 of which were destroyed.

Missile wreckage crashed in Kyiv's Pecherskyi, Obolonskyi, Holosiivskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts, and a civilian infrastructure facility was hit in the Podilskyi district.

The heavy missile attack on the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast claimed three lives, leaving one dead and 43 injured in Kyiv itself, including 37 hospitalised.

Ukraine's National Police posted a video featuring the first minutes after the Russian attack in Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!